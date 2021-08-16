2 Strong 4 Bullies
Group of parents from Aurora City School District want mask mandate reinstated in class for children

Parents from the Aurora City School District want the mask mandate back
Parents from the Aurora City School District want the mask mandate back(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandy Carter’s son, Jackson, has viral-induced asthma. He’s in the first grade and is a student at the Aurora City School District.

Carter is joining hands with other concerned parents to make sure the school district makes the kids put their masks on.

The parents told 19 News that sending their children to school feels like an emotional roller coaster. They are saying they won’t stop until this mask mandate goes into effect.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m so worried that I’m going to send him to school and that he’s going to get sick and I’m never going to forgive myself if something happens to him,” Carter said.

Another parent, Dr. Rick Watkins, said right now, the masks are optional. There is no virtual learning option and he’s worried because his kids are too young to be vaccinated.

“I don’t want them to get COVID. Yes, most kids, when they get COVID, do OK, but some don’t,” Dr. Watkins added.

19 News reached out to the Aurora City School District for a comment, but have not heard back.

