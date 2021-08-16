2 Strong 4 Bullies
High schoolers build prosthetic arm for 7-year-old born with one hand

By WKBW Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Hard work by a group of high school students in New York is changing the life of a 7-year-old boy, who was born with only one hand.

Josiah Reid Clarke is a soon-to-be second grader, and his dad, Joel Clarke, says he does what typical 7-year-olds do, even though the boy was born with one hand.

“He’s a normal kid. He does everything. He plays soccer, plays basketball, plays skateboard, rollerblades, dirt bike,” he said. “He’s shown us he does everything. He plays video games with his nub.”

While Josiah has adapted to having one hand, he is excited at the idea of a prosthetic arm.

High schoolers with the summer program AT&T Hand in Hand, sponsored by WNY Stem Hub, are creating that arm for Josiah. The program helps teach a diverse group of students about digital literacy and the impact technology can have on the community.

On fitting day, Josiah got to try out his new prosthetic, made specifically to help him ride his dirt bike.

“It’s definitely life changing. It’s crazy to see,” said high school senior Elias Humphrey.

Humphrey says it’s such a rewarding experience to create an arm for a child.

“To be able to see him now and bring his ideas to life, like the colors he wanted and everything, it’s really impactful,” he said. “I want to be a mechanical engineer, so this helps me learn the mechanics, use 3D printers.”

Though Josiah’s arm has now been fitted, the students still have to make the final touches. He requested Black Panther and Space Jam colors. The prosthetic will be completed by the fall.

As the program continues, the students plan to send adaptive devices to Ghana.

Copyright 2021 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

