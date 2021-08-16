Judge to declare man wrongfully imprisoned after serving 17 years for 2001 Cleveland Heights rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge is expected to formally declare a man as having been wrongly imprisoned for nearly two decades on a 2001 rape conviction.

Christopher Miller and his family are scheduled to appear in person for a 1 p.m. hearing with a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Miller spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, according to his attorney. He was initially convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and robbing a woman in Cleveland Heights in 2001.

DNA evidence linked the crime to someone else, leading to Miller’s exoneration and release in 2018.

Once the judge declares Miller as wrongfully imprisoned, his attorney said he can file a lawsuit with the claims court seeking compensation for his time spent behind bars.

The Ohio Innocence Project and University of Cincinnati helped overturn the conviction.

This story will be updated.

