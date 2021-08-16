Man suffering from gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into semi on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called to the scene of what they thought was a traffic accident Friday afternoon but discovered that the driver had been shot in the head and body.

The crash occurred in the 550 block of East 152nd Street around 2:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

When officers arrived, they found city medic’s trying to help a 23-year-old man who had crashed into a semitractor-trailer and had also been shot.

Medics took the man to University Hospitals where he died, the release said.

The police investigation indicates that the man had been parked less than a mile away in the 15900 block of Huntmere Avenue when two unidentified males approached his vehicle and fired into it before fleeing.

Police say no person of interest has been identified, but add the killing remains under investigation.

