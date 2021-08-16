Motorcycle driver dies, passenger is seriously injured in Summit County crash

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a motorcycle died and his passenger was left seriously injured as the result of a crash in Summit County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday on South Turkeyfoot Road and Lake Front Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 63-year-old Gregory Zoldesy of Stow, died at the hospital after a Nissan making a left turn hit him.

The passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

OSHP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Neither passenger on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to OSHP.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.