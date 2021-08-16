2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Motorcycle driver dies, passenger is seriously injured in Summit County crash

Motorcycle driver dies, passenger is seriously injured in Summit County crash
Motorcycle driver dies, passenger is seriously injured in Summit County crash
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a motorcycle died and his passenger was left seriously injured as the result of a crash in Summit County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday on South Turkeyfoot Road and Lake Front Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 63-year-old Gregory Zoldesy of Stow, died at the hospital after a Nissan making a left turn hit him.

The passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

OSHP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Neither passenger on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to OSHP.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

Teens captured after escape through open door from Stark County corrections facility
Teens captured after escape through open door from Stark County corrections facility
Cleveland's Little Italy
The 122nd Feast of the Assumption brought out the crowds to Little Italy
Man suffering from gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into semi on Cleveland’s East Side
35-year-old fatally shot in head while sitting in car in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood