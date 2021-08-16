2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled, humid conditions return to NE Ohio

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s going to be a warm and humid week across northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s each day.

Humidity levels will remain fairly high.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day, but we don’t see any washouts on the 7 Day.

At this time, we expect widely scattered storms from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and storms that develop on Wednesday will be a little more isolated, and confined primarily to the afternoon.

More scattered storms are on the docket for Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

