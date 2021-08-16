Northeast Ohio Weather: A return to unsettled and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak area of low pressure will track through the area through the day and evening. Deep moisture is flowing in from the south. Lots of clouds today and humid. Widespread rain and thunder are in the area today. The rain is very slow moving so locally heavy rain is in the forecast. We will have to watch for high water issues. High temperatures in the 70s. Things looks pretty dry after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy tonight and humid. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight. Warmer along the lakeshore. Humid tomorrow with just isolated showers and storms in the morning. A better risk of showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will move into the region on Wednesday. The latest guidance has the heavier rain east of us into Pennsylvania. We are going with scattered afternoon showers and storms for our area. High temperatures 80 to 85 degrees. Wednesday remains humid.

