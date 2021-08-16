2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: A return to unsettled and humid

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak area of low pressure will track through the area through the day and evening. Deep moisture is flowing in from the south. Lots of clouds today and humid. Widespread rain and thunder are in the area today. The rain is very slow moving so locally heavy rain is in the forecast. We will have to watch for high water issues. High temperatures in the 70s. Things looks pretty dry after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy tonight and humid. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight. Warmer along the lakeshore. Humid tomorrow with just isolated showers and storms in the morning. A better risk of showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will move into the region on Wednesday. The latest guidance has the heavier rain east of us into Pennsylvania. We are going with scattered afternoon showers and storms for our area. High temperatures 80 to 85 degrees. Wednesday remains humid.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department is providing power to areas in a unique way.
When power is out Shaker Heights police cruisers power traffic signals
Clouds will be on the increase today as temperatures approach 80 amid ENE breezes.
Northeast Ohio weather: Wet weather week ahead
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/15/2021
Northeast Ohio Weather
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet Sunday before an active weather pattern returns