Response to disabled vehicle in Bratenahl leads to arrests of 2 males for gun charges

Bratenahl police seize guns
Bratenahl police seize guns(Source: Bratenahl police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Bratenahl said two males were taken into custody on gun charges after officers responded to assist with a disabled vehicle.

According to Bratenahl police, officers arrived to assist with a disabled vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple people were outside of the vehicle when police arrived, investigators said.

While on the scene, police located a loaded handgun and an AR-15-style pistol.

Posted by Bratenahl Police Department on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Police arrested two males, who have not been publicly identified, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

One of the suspects had a pending case with another agency on the same charge, Bratenahl police said. The other has an active arrest warrant out of Cleveland for felonious assault.

New charges have been filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

