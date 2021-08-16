Say Yes expands resources for Cleveland-area homeless just in time for new school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Millions of Americans have experienced great loss during the pandemic.

United States health officials issued a new eviction moratorium earlier this month, temporarily barring landlords from removing tenants in regions with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

It’s impacting many renters and their families.

Say Yes Cleveland is an organization that is determined to help families during their time of need.

“A lot of things are exposed sometimes in school that you don’t see at home,” said Lakish Rogers.

Rogers is a family support specialist that works right alongside students.

She says once a child’s home life gets better, so do their grades.

“If it’s legal aid, housing insecurities, or food insecurities, my job is to bridge the gap to make the resources accessible to the families,” said Rogers.

This resource is just a phone call away, and their team is ready to help you navigate this world that is ever-changing.

“We are going to be in all of the CMSD schools next year starting in the fall of ‘22″ said Diane Downing. “This year, we’re in 69 buildings that are going to make a real impact.”

