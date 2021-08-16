2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect on trial for killing 12-year-old boy during drive-by shooting in Cleveland

Abdel Bashiti (Source: Family)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed just outside his family’s store.

On Monday, the long road to justice continues.

Marvin Harris is on trial for killing 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti in Cleveland in 2017.

Jury selection began in the heartbreaking case.

Police say Harris was with several other people driving around on Buckeye Road when they fired at least 20 rounds into a group of kids.

Bashiti was inside his family’s store and looked outside to see what was going on when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

His death rocked the community as they came together to mourn a young life taken and cry for justice.

Harris is one of four people arrested for the crime, but the other three have already pleaded guilty.

19 News will be in the courtroom with live updates as the trial continues Tuesday.

