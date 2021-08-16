Teens captured after escape through open door from Stark County corrections facility

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage boys were captured Sunday after they escaped from the Community Corrections Facility through a door that was accidentally left open by an employee, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, escaped just after midnight Sunday. Not long after leaving the corrections facility, they stole a car from the 3500 block of Dueber Ave SW in Canton.

The boys then headed southbound on I-77 in the stolen car, passing through Strasburg, where police saw the car. Officers followed the car into Dover, where the vehicle eventually ran off the roadway at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Schneiders Crossing and French Hill.

The boys in the car then ran away. One of the boys was caught just before 3 p.m. Sunday by an off-duty Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who saw him along the railroad tracks at Dover Chemical Company.

Multiple agencies then conducted a manhunt for the boy who still remained on the loose. He was caught behind a property on Stuckey Road in Dover around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line 330-451-3937. Tips can also be sent using the Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, Stark Sheriff Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.