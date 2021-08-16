2 Strong 4 Bullies
When power is out Shaker Heights police cruisers power traffic signals

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a dark and stormy week as severe storms knocked down lines and left many in Northeast Ohio without power.

Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio

Shaker Heights Police Department is providing power to areas in a unique way.

Check out this post from social media: “DID YOU KNOW: several of our cruisers are equipped with ‘POWER INVERTERS.’ In the event of power outages, these cruisers are able to act as a generator to provide power at intersections so traffic signals will continue to work. So, if you see a cruiser at an intersection with no officer inside, this is why!”

DID YOU KNOW: several of our cruisers are equipped with "POWER INVERTERS." In the event of power outages, these cruisers...

Posted by Shaker Heights Police Department on Sunday, August 15, 2021

At the height of the storm, FirstEnergy reported more than 140,000 homes were without power.

Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area

19 News First Alert meteorologists forecast a quiet Sunday before an active weather pattern returns next week.

Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet Sunday before an active weather pattern returns

