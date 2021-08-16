When power is out Shaker Heights police cruisers power traffic signals

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a dark and stormy week as severe storms knocked down lines and left many in Northeast Ohio without power.

Shaker Heights Police Department is providing power to areas in a unique way.

Check out this post from social media: “DID YOU KNOW: several of our cruisers are equipped with ‘POWER INVERTERS.’ In the event of power outages, these cruisers are able to act as a generator to provide power at intersections so traffic signals will continue to work. So, if you see a cruiser at an intersection with no officer inside, this is why!”

At the height of the storm, FirstEnergy reported more than 140,000 homes were without power.

19 News First Alert meteorologists forecast a quiet Sunday before an active weather pattern returns next week.

