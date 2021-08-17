15-year-old South Euclid girl has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio hope the public can help locate a teen girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Police said Anaiya Smith is from the South Euclid area. She has been missing since Aug. 5.

The 15-year-old girl if 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black braids and brown eyes.

Investigators said Smith has been known to also spend time in the Lyndhurst and East Cleveland areas.

This young lady from South Euclid is a missing juvenile. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts please contact the number on the flyer. Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Anyone with information about Smith’s location should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5381.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.