2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The 2021 NFL Draft brought $42 million to Northeast Ohio, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Tuesday.

160,000 fans attended the Draft in Cleveland from April 28-May 1; an additional 40.1 million viewers around the world tuned in to watch, according to the Commission.

The economic impact of this year’s NFL Draft was dampened by pandemic restrictions. In 2019, Nashville brought in $132.8 million when they hosted the Draft; Dallas saw a $74 million boost in 2018, and Philadelphia experienced $56.1 million in economic impact when they hosted in 2017.

The $42 million figure was calculated from a Smith Travel Research report, which compares a city’s hotel performance against similar hotels, additional hotel data supplied by the NFL, and consumer data provided by the NFL’s One Pass App, which attendees to enter the NFL Draft and Fan Experience.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.