2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland

2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland
2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland(Source: 19 News)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The 2021 NFL Draft brought $42 million to Northeast Ohio, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Tuesday.

160,000 fans attended the Draft in Cleveland from April 28-May 1; an additional 40.1 million viewers around the world tuned in to watch, according to the Commission.

The economic impact of this year’s NFL Draft was dampened by pandemic restrictions. In 2019, Nashville brought in $132.8 million when they hosted the Draft; Dallas saw a $74 million boost in 2018, and Philadelphia experienced $56.1 million in economic impact when they hosted in 2017.

The $42 million figure was calculated from a Smith Travel Research report, which compares a city’s hotel performance against similar hotels, additional hotel data supplied by the NFL, and consumer data provided by the NFL’s One Pass App, which attendees to enter the NFL Draft and Fan Experience.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Cleveland Indians pitcher Cal Quantrill, center, gets a mound visit in the third inning of a...
Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4
(Source: AP Images)
Legendary Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84
Host Mark Schwab looks ahead to Sunday’s preseason game with Giants beat writer Chris Bisignano...
Overtime: 8-16-2021
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, right, is greeted by teammate Andres...
McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0