3 teens arrested in Akron after guns found during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens were arrested Monday on gun charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic violation, according to a press release from Akron Police.

Police said the incident happened around 7:40 pm in the area of Lawton Street and Storer Avenue.

According to the press release, officers directed the three teens out of the car. When the driver and front-seat passenger, both 18-year-old males, got out, two loaded magazines fell to the ground. A 13-year-old male in the back seat was also told to get out of the car and was detained.

During a search of the vehicle, police found three guns. An AR-style pistol and a 9mm handgun were found on the front seat and floor, and a 9mm pistol was found on the rear passenger floor where the 13-year-old boy was seated.

The driver was charged with Improper Handling of Firearms in a Motor vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and having Weapons under Disability.

The front seat passenger was charged with Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Both men were later transported to the Summit County Jail.

The juvenile was charged with Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

