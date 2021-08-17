2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 teens arrested in Akron after guns found during traffic stop

Akron teens arrested on gun charges
Akron teens arrested on gun charges(Akron Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens were arrested Monday on gun charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic violation, according to a press release from Akron Police.

Police said the incident happened around 7:40 pm in the area of Lawton Street and Storer Avenue.

According to the press release, officers directed the three teens out of the car. When the driver and front-seat passenger, both 18-year-old males, got out, two loaded magazines fell to the ground. A 13-year-old male in the back seat was also told to get out of the car and was detained.

During a search of the vehicle, police found three guns. An AR-style pistol and a 9mm handgun were found on the front seat and floor, and a 9mm pistol was found on the rear passenger floor where the 13-year-old boy was seated.

The driver was charged with Improper Handling of Firearms in a Motor vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and having Weapons under Disability.

The front seat passenger was charged with Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Both men were later transported to the Summit County Jail.

The juvenile was charged with Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service could stop door-to-door delivery of you mail.
Akron apartment residents frustrated over lack of mailbox; Property managers say it’s on its way
Cleveland script sign, skyline
Global Cleveland to Afghan refugees: ‘You are welcome in Cleveland’
Abdel Bashiti's father testifying in court.
Father of 12-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland describes son’s final moments during murder trial
Akron Children's Hospital
Akron Children’s Hospital will mandate their employees to get the vaccine