74-year-old Cleveland woman in stable condition after being shot while gardening

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 74-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire while gardening in her yard on Marietta Avenue Monday afternoon. This is in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

Family members told 19 News Elham Baddour was shot in the hand and the abdomen and the bullet caused significant damage to her abdomen.

Baddour also had to have emergency surgery to have a portion of her colon removed.

74-year-old Cleveland woman was shot several times while gardening on Aug. 16, 2021.
74-year-old Cleveland woman was shot several times while gardening on Aug. 16, 2021.((Source: Family))

Baddour is currently being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cleveland police said just after 2 p.m. Monday, Baddour and three other victims were shot in in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue.

According to witnesses, a group was playing basketball in the street when a car pulled up and started shooting and the basketball players fired back.

A 19-year-old man was shot on the street and two people inside the car, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were also shot.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

There are no arrests and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of those involved in the shooting.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME or online at WWW.25CRIME.COM.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

