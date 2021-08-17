Akron apartment residents frustrated over lack of mailbox; Property managers say it’s on its way

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at a Timber Top Apartments & Townhomes in Akron are demanding a functional mailbox months after their original unit was unlatched from the ground.

“It’s unacceptable,” said one resident, who spoke anonymously out of fears of reprisal.

“Where’s our important mail at. Where’s our mail?” he asked?

New mailboxes with updated requirements will soon be installed, said Danielle Novak, managing director for the company that oversees Timber Top.

“It’s not a direct replacement,” she said. “So there was a bit of a delay on getting the specs from the post office.”

The metal mailboxes had been removed from their position as the Timber Top management carried out repairs to a certain section of its parking lot. The containers were placed over a nearby patch of grass and have been out of out since.

“The parking lots been done for two months now,” the couple said.

Residents who used these boxes have to travel 15 minutes away to a post office in Fairlawn to get their mail. The journey is not only a challenge for older residents, it doesn’t even guarantee a chance to receive all pieces of correspondence.

“I couldn’t go to jury duty because of health issues, and they were supposed to send me mail back,” explained the anonymous resident who spoke along with his partner. “We went down to pick it up — it wasn’t there.”

The couple’s biggest concern is making sure the boxes are fixed or replaced, both for them and the rest of their building.

Novak wants to make sure residents are aware they are moving forward with the installation process.

“If that wasn’t communicated correctly to you, we apologize,” she said.

