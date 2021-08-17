Akron Children’s Hospital will mandate their employees to get the vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Children’s Hospital is the latest company to mandate the vaccine for its employees.

A statement from the hospital said in part:

“Employees at Akron Children’s Hospital will need to get the Covid-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing. The hospital announced the new policy to employees on Monday.”

They joined the Summa Health System & not everyone is happy about it.

Frontline workers outside the Akron Summa Health Monday night protested for what they call a “inject or hit the streets” policy.

President and CEO Cliff Deveny from Summa Health told 19 News that memos had been sent to employees who say they will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 31st.

Certain health and religious exemptions may apply to some workers.

“We have a moral compact with people who come into the hospitals; They want to be assured that we’re doing everything we can to minimize their exposure,” Cliff Deveny, CEO of SUMMA Health, said.

19 News asked some people what they thought about this mandate.

Chen Shen said this is the way to go.

“I think it could be optional, but I think it’s better to let everyone to be vaccinated to protect themselves,” he added.

