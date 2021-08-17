2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the male accused of smashing the glass door to Bath & Body Works and stealing multiple items.

Police said the crime happened around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, pink printed shorts, and blue Crocs, police described.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

