Legendary Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84

(Source: AP Images)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns legend Dick Schafrath passed away Sunday at age 84.

“The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a statement. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Schafrath played his entire 13-year career in Cleveland and helped the Browns win their fourth NFL Championship in 1964, the team reported.

The team, players, and fans took to social media Monday to remember one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history.

