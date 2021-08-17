Browns Beat: Surgery for Carlson, Switzer; Giants coming to town

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arrival of the New York Giants highlights a busy week at Browns training camp.

The Giants will be in Berea Thursday and Friday for joint practices before Sunday’s 1 p.m. preseason game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that activity for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be “ramped up,” but wouldn’t give any specifics. Beckham is not expected to play against his former team Sunday.

Stefanski also said tight end Stephen Carlson (knee) and receiver Ryan Switzer (foot), both injured Saturday in a preseason win at Jacksonville, will need surgery and are both out for the season.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.