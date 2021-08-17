2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cash register and ATM machine damaged after 2 break into popular West Side restaurant

Two men broke into the Kan Zaman restaurant on the West Side Sunday.
Two men broke into the Kan Zaman restaurant on the West Side Sunday.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects broke into a popular West Side Middle Eastern restaurant early Sunday morning, damaging cash registers and taking a bottle of liquor.

Now Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible, according to a post on the Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. at the Kan Zaman restaurant in the 1600 block of West 25th Street, according to the post. The suspects entered through a forced patio door.

The men were wearing sweatshirts and jeans. One had on black and white tennis shoes, the other a backpack, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police)
Akron teens arrested on gun charges
3 teens arrested in Akron after guns found during traffic stop
U.S. Postal Service could stop door-to-door delivery of you mail.
Akron apartment residents frustrated over lack of mailbox; Property managers say it’s on its way