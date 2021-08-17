Cash register and ATM machine damaged after 2 break into popular West Side restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects broke into a popular West Side Middle Eastern restaurant early Sunday morning, damaging cash registers and taking a bottle of liquor.

Now Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible, according to a post on the Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. at the Kan Zaman restaurant in the 1600 block of West 25th Street, according to the post. The suspects entered through a forced patio door.

The men were wearing sweatshirts and jeans. One had on black and white tennis shoes, the other a backpack, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

