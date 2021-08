BOSTON MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of Route 8 southbound is closed Tuesday morning because of a crash.

All lanes are blocked between Route 303 and Seasons Road. Emergency crews are on the scene.

CLOSED: Rt. 8 SB between Rt. 303 and Seasons Rd. Crash before Seasons with all lanes blocked and emergency crews on scene. Traffic being diverted off at Rt. 303. More next on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/VVORBl8dyV — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 17, 2021

Tune in to 19 News This Morning for updates and alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.