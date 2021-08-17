Cuyahoga County became more racially and ethnically diverse in last decade, Census figures show

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you bump into another person in Cuyahoga County, you’re more likely than at any time in the past 10 years to meet someone of a different ethnic or racial group.

Census figures released earlier this month showed that Cuyahoga County — like the rest of the country — became more diverse between 2020 and 2010.

The Census releases a Racial and Ethnic Diversity Index that measures the chances that two people chosen at random will be of different races and ethnicities. On that site you can compare data from every state in the nation and look at county-level data.

Nationwide, the chances that two random people will be from different groups rose from 54.9% to 61.1% over the same period, according to a 19 News analysis of Census data. Ohio, too, became increasingly diverse. In 2010, the chance that two Ohioans would be of different groups was 32.6%. Ten years later, the chance increased to 40.4%.

Although the state became more diverse, Ohio’s population did not diversify as fast as that of other states. In 2010, Ohio ranked 36th in diversity out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. In 2020, the state dropped to 39th.

The data also showed that racial and ethnic diversity in Ohio is heavily concentrated in urban areas.

Cuyahoga County was the most diverse county in the state in 2020 followed by Franklin County. In 2020, there was a 58.7% chance that two random people in Cuyahoga County would be from different racial and ethnic groups. That represents an increase of more than four percentage points from 2010.

But even Ohio’s most diverse county is more than two percentage points less diverse than the country as a whole.

The increase in diversity in Cuyahoga County came from growth in the shares of the Hispanic, Asian, and bi- or multi-racial populations.

In Cuyahoga County, Hispanics, Asians and people who identified as being of mixed race accounted for the largest increases in shares. The share of county residents who said they were Hispanic increased from 4.8% to 6.6% between 2010 and 2020. The share of those who said they were two or more races rose from 3.6% to 4.8%. Asians accounted for 2.5% of the county’s population in 2010 and 3.5% a decade later.

Both the white and Black shares of the county’s population shrank over the last decade. A decade ago, non-Hispanic whites represented 61.4% of Cuyahoga County residents. In 2020, they were 56.8%. The share of Black people dipped slightly over the same period from 29.3% in 2010 to 28.9% a decade later.

