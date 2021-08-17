Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee accused of killing co-worker, found not competent to stand trial

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee who is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker inside the restaurant, has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.

Man shot and killed inside the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant on April 8, 2021. (Google Maps)

Court records also show Christopher Riddick is mentally ill.

Riddick will now undergo treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System in Northfield.

Cuyahoga Falls police said on April 8, Riddick confronted Shawn Fann, 30, of Akron inside the restaurant on Howe Avenue and shot him in the chest.

Riddick then allegedly ran from the restaurant, but was arrested a short time later in the area.

Fann was pronounced dead at Akron City Hospital.

