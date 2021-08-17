2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee accused of killing co-worker, found not competent to stand trial

Christopher Riddick (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Christopher Riddick (Source: Summit County Sheriff)((Source: Summit County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee who is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker inside the restaurant, has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.

Man shot and killed inside the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant on April 8, 2021.
Man shot and killed inside the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant on April 8, 2021.(Google Maps)

Court records also show Christopher Riddick is mentally ill.

Riddick will now undergo treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System in Northfield.

Cuyahoga Falls police said on April 8, Riddick confronted Shawn Fann, 30, of Akron inside the restaurant on Howe Avenue and shot him in the chest.

Riddick then allegedly ran from the restaurant, but was arrested a short time later in the area.

Fann was pronounced dead at Akron City Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 220 hospitalizations reported by Ohio Department of Health
Thurayya Umbayemak manning a table at Dave's on Harvard to try to register voters for the...
Vote-By-Mail Day kicks off primary voting season in Cuyahoga County
Back to School
Virtual learning option expected to stay in Cleveland for many school students
Anaiya Smith
15-year-old South Euclid girl has been missing for nearly 2 weeks