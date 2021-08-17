2 Strong 4 Bullies
Father of 12-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland describes son’s final moments during murder trial

By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The father of a 12-year-old Cleveland boy who was struck by a stray bullet and killed took the stand today to recount his final moments.

”I take off his jacket. I see there’s a little hole around his armpit, through his shirt,” said Ala Bashiti, the father of Abdel Bashiti, who was fatally shot while in his family’s store near the intersection of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street in Cleveland.

“He started gasping for air, and I started doing CPR,” said Ala Bashiti.

Bashiti was testifying during the trial of Marvin Harris, who has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated murder, and five counts of attempted murder.

Police say Harris was with several other people driving on Buckeye Road when they fired at least 20 rounds into a group of kids. Abdel Bashiti was inside his family’s store and looked outside to see what was going on when he was struck by a stray bullet.

The defense argued that no one can be sure Harris fired the fatal shot.

“You will hear from no one who can say that Marvin had a gun in his hand that day,” said defense attorney Mary Catherine Corrigan.

However, prosecutors say there is no doubt that Harris is responsible.

“He is one of the shooters that lead to the death of Abdel Bishiti,” said attorney Eric Collins of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

