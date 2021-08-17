Global Cleveland to Afghan refugees: ‘You are welcome in Cleveland’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “You’re welcome here in our city.”

That’s the message non-profit Global Cleveland is sending to Afghan refugees during this crisis.

“We think there’s a home for them here in Cleveland, we want to be very outspoken to our government and to people that are involved in this, that we would be willing to find a place for anyone that wants to come to Cleveland as a result of this Afghan conflict,” said Joe Cimperman, President of Global Cleveland.

Monday evening, the organization released this statement regarding the crisis in Afghanistan:

This is in the wake of chaos as the Taliban took over the Afghan government after the last U.S. troops left the country.

United States of America President Joe Biden standing firm that pulling the military out was the correct decision.

“Twenty years. We’ve learned the hard way. There’s never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” he said.

In the last few days, videos emerged of thousands of Afghans trying to leave the country as a U.S. military plane took off.

At least seven people were killed in the chaos.

Cimperman told 19 News the events are heartbreaking and people here in Cleveland are ready to assist. He’s received dozens of calls with offers to help shelter, clothe, feed, employ, and other aid for Afghan refugees.

“If they get to the United States, I want them to know that Cleveland is at the top of the list in terms of being ready to accept people, being ready to take care of them in ways that they need and centering their lives and their transition and integrating them and thirdly we’re a place that’s done this before so you can trust our track record,” he said.

