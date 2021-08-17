Masks required again at all Cuyahoga County Public Library branches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, a mask mandate at all Cuyahoga County Public Library locations is going into effect.

The library system announced on Tuesday that with Cuyahoga County now defined by the CDC as having a high level of community COVID-19 transmission, guests who are 2 years and older will be required to wear a mask.

If branch visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided at the library.

