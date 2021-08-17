2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled, humid pattern continues

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re over halfway through the month of August, and Hopkins is reporting just over five inches of rainfall for the month so far.

Unfortunately, for those who are feeling waterlogged, more rain is on the way throughout the remainder of the work week.

In the short term, expect hit or miss showers this evening, mainly before sunset.

Overnight, rich, tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Fred will stream north into far northeast Ohio.

Fred’s most widespread rain will impact areas to our east, but if you live in an Ohio/Pennsylvania border county, stretching from Ashtabula south to Columbiana County, expect periods of rain from very late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Portage counties should also expect showers tomorrow morning.

Showers will become less numerous as the afternoon wears on.

If you live outside of the counties above, keep the umbrella close tomorrow.

A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible during the afternoon.

More scattered storms are in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

It looks like we’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday.

