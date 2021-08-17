2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled and humid

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is parked over Lake Erie this morning. We are also tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The center of the storm is forecast to move into West Virginia tomorrow morning then into Pennsylvania. The air mass remains humid the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A few showers and storms around tonight. Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight. The heavier rain with “Fred” is forecast to stay east of our area tomorrow. We are going with scattered showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. More of the same Thursday with scattered thunderstorms in play. High temperatures around 80 degrees once again.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

