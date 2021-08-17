Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is parked over Lake Erie this morning. We are also tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The center of the storm is forecast to move into West Virginia tomorrow morning then into Pennsylvania. The air mass remains humid the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A few showers and storms around tonight. Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight. The heavier rain with “Fred” is forecast to stay east of our area tomorrow. We are going with scattered showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. More of the same Thursday with scattered thunderstorms in play. High temperatures around 80 degrees once again.

