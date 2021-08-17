Ohio Gov. DeWine schedules COVID-19 briefing for Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he will be holding a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to be joined by Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director for the Ohio Department of Health, for 3:30 p.m. remarks.

19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing.

Gov. DeWine’s news conference comes as U.S. health experts are reportedly considering recommending that all Americans get a COVID-19 “booster” eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

