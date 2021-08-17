2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. DeWine schedules COVID-19 briefing for Tuesday afternoon

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Cleveland(Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he will be holding a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to be joined by Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director for the Ohio Department of Health, for 3:30 p.m. remarks.

19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing.

Gov. DeWine’s news conference comes as U.S. health experts are reportedly considering recommending that all Americans get a COVID-19 “booster” eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

This story will be updated.

