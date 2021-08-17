2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio students eligible for free breakfast and lunch for 2021-22 school year

File photo, school lunch line
File photo, school lunch line(WWNY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education said all public school students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-22 academic year.

Approval was given earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing the program to serve children who are attending school both in person and remotely.

“Nutritious meals are essential to health, wellness and focused learning!,” the Ohio Department of Education shared on social media.

Registration for the free meals is not required.

Parents can contact their schools for more information since districts will be tasked with the meal distribution methods.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Rocky River man identified as person found on shoreline in Lakewood Park
FILE
Masks required again at all Cuyahoga County Public Library branches
Cedar Point response
Police video shows emergency response to Cedar Point for female injured during Top Thrill Dragster incident
2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland
2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland