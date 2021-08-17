Ohio students eligible for free breakfast and lunch for 2021-22 school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education said all public school students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-22 academic year.

Approval was given earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing the program to serve children who are attending school both in person and remotely.

“Nutritious meals are essential to health, wellness and focused learning!,” the Ohio Department of Education shared on social media.

Nutritious meals are essential to health, wellness and focused learning!



We received approval to offer free breakfast and free lunch to all students attending schools on the national school lunch program through the entire 2021-2022 school year.



Details: https://t.co/LXBOSmbagu pic.twitter.com/NMlLMGrSTX — Ohio Department of Education (@OHEducation) May 10, 2021

Registration for the free meals is not required.

Parents can contact their schools for more information since districts will be tasked with the meal distribution methods.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.