Police video shows emergency response to Cedar Point for female injured during Top Thrill Dragster incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police released video from body cameras worn by officers who responded to Cedar Point to tend to a female who was injured by debris at Top Thrill Dragster.

Officials with Cedar Point said the female was waiting in line at the coaster when she was hit with a small metal object that became “disengaged” from the ride.

“At approximately 4:30 this afternoon, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run. The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Dept. responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care. At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family.”

The newly-released police video shows a stretcher being wheeled into the area where the female was injured. Emergency responders and Cedar Point medical staff aided the victim before she was taken away on the stretcher.

The Sandusky Fire Department said the female was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center for hospital treatment.

Top Thrill Dragster goes from zero to 120 miles per hour in approximately four seconds.

