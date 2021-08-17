Police video shows emergency response to Cedar Point for female injured during Top Thrill Dragster incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police released video from body cameras worn by officers who responded to Cedar Point to tend to a female who was injured by debris at Top Thrill Dragster.
Officials with Cedar Point said the female was waiting in line at the coaster when she was hit with a small metal object that became “disengaged” from the ride.
The newly-released police video shows a stretcher being wheeled into the area where the female was injured. Emergency responders and Cedar Point medical staff aided the victim before she was taken away on the stretcher.
The Sandusky Fire Department said the female was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center for hospital treatment.
Top Thrill Dragster goes from zero to 120 miles per hour in approximately four seconds.
