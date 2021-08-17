2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police video shows emergency response to Cedar Point for female injured during Top Thrill Dragster incident

Cedar Point response
Cedar Point response(Source: Sandusky police)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police released video from body cameras worn by officers who responded to Cedar Point to tend to a female who was injured Sunday by debris at Top Thrill Dragster.

RELATED: Department of Agriculture investigating at Cedar Point following coaster accident

Officials with Cedar Point said the female was waiting in line at the coaster when she was hit with a small metal object that became “disengaged” from the ride.

The newly-released police video shows a stretcher being wheeled into the area where the female was injured. Emergency responders and Cedar Point medical staff aided to the victim before she was taken away on the stretcher.

The Sandusky Fire Department said the female was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center for hospital treatment.

Top Thrill Dragster goes from zero to 120 miles per hour in approximately four seconds.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

