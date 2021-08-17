2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River man identified as person found on shoreline in Lakewood Park

By Stephanie Czekalinski, Michelle Nicks and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man from Rocky River was the person whose body was found along the shoreline at Lakewood Park Saturday, Lakewood police said.

Officials were able to Nathaniel C. Henderson through fingerprinting, police said.

On Saturday, Lakewood police said the U.S. Coast Guard alerted the department to the presence of a body in the water just before 7 p.m.

An eyewitness at the park said a man was found among some rocks at the water’s edge near a scenic viewing area in the northeast corner of the park.

Police said this incident remains under investigation. No details were released on a possible cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

