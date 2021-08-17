2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Semi hauling empty Jack Daniels bottles overturns in Ohio

A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early...
A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early Tuesday, according to the state’s department of transportation.

The crash was reported in Columbus Tuesday morning, ODOT reports.

Initially, the agency’s spokesman tweeted “Yeah, we’re told it’s loaded with @JackDaniels_US and no, there’s no @CocaCola trucks nearby” but it was later determined the bottles were, alas, empty.

The ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound I-270 is blocked and expected to remain closed thru the morning commute, the agency said in a tweet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland
2021 NFL Draft brought a reported $42 million to Cleveland
74-year-old woman shot while gardening in drive-by in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
74-year-old woman shot in drive-by while gardening in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
74-year-old woman shot in drive-by while gardening in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
74-year-old woman shot in drive-by while gardening in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
Cuyahoga County is the most diverse county in the state.
Cuyahoga County became more racially and ethnically diverse in last decade, Census figures show