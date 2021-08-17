‘Taken an oath to protect our country’: Man cited for jumping fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a Wadsworth man is facing criminal charges for jumping the fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the police report, officers responded to the airport at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday for reports that a man “jumped the fence” near Gate C-26.

The 34-year-old was seen by arriving officers standing near the gate with his hands behind his back, surrounded by several United Airlines employees, according to Cleveland police.

Officers patted the man down and handcuffed him.

The man then stated that he was “OK” and that “he had taken an oath to protect our country,” the officer wrote in the police report. His black 2015 GMC vehicle was found parked near an airport gate.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital for treatment and police cited him for criminal trespassing, a minor misdemeanor. He claimed he was under “pressure and stress” because of home and work.

A court appearance is scheduled in Cleveland on Aug. 30.

