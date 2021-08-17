TSA officers find gun at Akron-Canton Airport

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun inside a passenger’s bag at Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) Monday morning.

According to TSA officers, the gun was located at a checkpoint around 8:15 a.m.

TSA officers said the passenger does have a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and told officers he didn’t realize the gun was in the bag.

The passenger could be fined $4,100 for bringing a loaded gun into a checkpoint.

“We want people to be prepared for the checkpoint experience before they leave for the airport,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “The most important thing travelers can do to contribute to an efficient screening process for everyone is to keep firearms and other prohibited items out of their carry-on bags.”

This was the third gun found at CAK this year.

Four firearms were found at CAK checkpoints in 2020 and three were found in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.