Virtual learning option expected to stay in Cleveland for many school students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Online learning has become a hidden treasure for many Cleveland families.

“As with any discovery, people find it by accident sometimes,” said Gerard Leslie, executive director of non-traditional education.

This fall, CMSD has 2 online options for families.

“The pandemic forced us to deliver our instruction in a different way, a remote way,“ said Leslie. “It allowed parents and their students to realize, ‘Hey, in this format, I’m actually thriving. I’m actually doing well.’”

The virtual academy is one option that’s been available for years.

“They’re able to do the work at their own pace, at their own time,” explains Leslie. “They’re able to check in during the day to speak to a live teacher, to clarify any misconceptions, to assist where there’s some help needed.”

But pre-recorded lessons don’t sound appealing. The remote school could be an option for you.

“They receive a regular schedule. They go to class 50 minutes, and they get to interact with the teacher live,” said Leslie.

If Zooming into class worked well for your family, that may be a good option for you this year.

Right now, more than 300 students have chosen some form of online learning for different reasons.

“Some parents say their students have thrived. We have parents that have chosen because of medical conditions,” said Leslie. “And then, of course, you have those who are worried about what our variants are bringing.”

Even with the two amazing options, CMSD is encouraging students to come back into the classroom.

“The energy is awesome when you walk into our buildings, and we know some students are anxious to get back in as well,” said Leslie. “Everything is there waiting for you, but if you still want another option it’s there for you as well.”

You can join the remote school anytime you want. But if you want to join the virtual academy, Leslie suggests you wait until the beginning of a semester for smooth transitions.

