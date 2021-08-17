Vote-By-Mail Day kicks off primary voting season in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters lined up before the doors opened at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for their first chance to vote early.

“I want to just take care of this now so when the election come, I don’t have to come in when there’s long lines and that,” said Eric Stevens.

“I want to know that I’ve done it,” echoed Danielle Dronet, who was voting in the primary for the first Cleveland Heights mayor.

“Yes, I’m pretty busy,” said Sam Steele about his motivation.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections declared Tuesday as Vote-By-Mail Day for primary elections in Bay Village, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood, and Solon.

Elections workers showed up at libraries and, in Cleveland, at three Dave’s locations, two MetroHealth Medical Center facilities, and Public Square.

“We’re trying to get people registered to and get poll workers for the upcoming election,” said elections worker Thurayya Umbayemak at the Dave’s location on Harvard east of Lee.

The Cleveland mayoral primary highlight the Sept. 14 vote, as voters in Cleveland will trim the field from seven to the final two.

“I want to get in and get involved,” said Dranet. “I’m excited for it.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily up to the day before the primary election.

