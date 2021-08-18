AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the Akron burglary suspect who got into a house by breaking a rear sliding glass door.

The burglary happened in the 700 block of S. Hawkins Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

Akron burglary suspect breaks sliding glass door to get in house (Akron Police)

If you recognize him or have any other information about this crime, call Akron Police Detective J. Smith, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Reference report #21-0104186.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911.

