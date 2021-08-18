Akron burglary suspect breaks sliding glass door to get in house

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the Akron burglary suspect who got into a house by breaking a rear sliding glass door.

The burglary happened in the 700 block of S. Hawkins Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

If you recognize him or have any other information about this crime, call Akron Police Detective J. Smith, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Reference report #21-0104186.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911.

