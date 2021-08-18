AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby boy

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for an abducted 6-week-old baby.

Cannon Tatum was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print. He’s about 21″ long with black hair and gray eyes.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by Dumas, who then drove off with the child.

Dumas is described as being 5′2″ tall and around 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dumas and the baby were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. They were in a black 2006 Chevy Impala, with Ohio license plate M388569.

Cleveland Police said Dumas may be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown, Ohio area.

Call 911 or Cleveland Police at 216-623-5200 if you see Dumas or the child.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.