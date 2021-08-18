2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby boy

AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby
AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for an abducted 6-week-old baby.

Cannon Tatum was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print. He’s about 21″ long with black hair and gray eyes.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by Dumas, who then drove off with the child.

Dumas is described as being 5′2″ tall and around 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dumas and the baby were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. They were in a black 2006 Chevy Impala, with Ohio license plate M388569.

Cleveland Police said Dumas may be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown, Ohio area.

Call 911 or Cleveland Police at 216-623-5200 if you see Dumas or the child.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

DeWine said at a press conference that Ohio is seeing the highest number of daily Covid cases...
Governor DeWine pleads with school districts and parents, urges kids to mask up in class
U.S. Marshal
Fake federal marshals call Northeast Ohioans, demand pre-paid debit cards to pay phoney fines, U.S. Marshals warn
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland
Bath & Body Works thief smashes glass door, steals multiple items in Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police)