Beachwood growing faster than any other community in Cuyahoga County & is getting vaccinated at the highest rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New statistics show that Beachwood has the highest number of people vaccinated per capita in the area.

The 2020 Census also showed that Beachwood added 2078 people since 2010′s count of 11,953.

Mayor Martin Horwitz told 19 News that he’s attributing the success to the people that live here.

“I think residents understood how important we felt it was too take every measure possible to protect themselves,” Horwitz said.

According to Health Partnership, more than 84 percent of Beachwood residents started their vaccination process back in June 2021.

The Mayor also said that when the vaccines were first introduced Beachwood served as a site for many drive through vaccination clinics.

“When the Wolstein Center opened up we were able to get several hundred openings that we were able to pass to our residents,” he said.

The 2020 census shows that the 17.46 percent population increase has even surpassed Columbus Ohio.

