Booster shot now being offered in Northeast Ohio to immunocompromised

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a compromised immune system, you may now be eligible to get another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as today in Northeast Ohio.

Nicholas Kelly will be one of the first in the area to take advantage of the extra shot.

Kelly has Cystic Fibrosis, which is a chronic lung disease. It’s something he’s been dealing with his entire life. And to protect himself, Kelly told 19 News he’d do whatever he can. That includes getting a third dose of the vaccine.

The Delta variant is highly transmissible, especially for those who are unvaccinated. Because this variant spreads so quickly, these strategies to reduce transmission in school are critically important to protect students, teachers, staff, and communities: https://t.co/ajIqGIux5l pic.twitter.com/JUye9h09BL — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 18, 2021

“It’s like going into battle, and you’re saying ‘do you want five troops, or we can give you 20 troops?’” said Kelly.

Last week, the FDA approved the extra dose for immunocompromised people to provide better protection against COVID-19. The third dose would be for people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. It is to give at least 28 days after a person receives a second dose.

Summit County Public Health announced it would offer the booster shot to those with a weakened immune system, who qualify, starting today, August 18.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Clinic is currently scheduling for people again who qualify to get the extra dose.

About 3-percent of adults in the United States have compromised immune systems.

The CDC said anyone who doesn’t qualify to get a third dose right now would be able to get the extra shot starting September 20, as long as it’s at least 8 months after a person received their second dose.

