Browns safety Ronnie Harrison “way more comfortable” in year 2

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In year 2 with the Browns, safety Ronnie Harrison is finally fitting in.

“It kind of feels like I’ve been here a while now,” Harrison said Wednesday at training camp in Berea.

Harrison arrived in a September 2020 trade from Jacksonville and played 11 games for the Browns, starting seven.

He’s battling with safeties Grant Delpit and John Johnson for playing time but said he expects the team to have some 3-safety looks in the game plan.

