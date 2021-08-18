2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police officer fired following domestic violence charge

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Division of Police(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was fired Monday, more than a year after he was charged with domestic violence.

David Carpenter, 38, is no longer employed as a patrol officer, Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Carpenter pushed a woman down the stairs and into a wall while he was intoxicated, according to his termination letter. The letter said his initial charge of domestic violence was lowered to disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement.

The city of Cleveland said Carpenter was hired in 2015 and was most recently worked in the Second District.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Ronnie Harrison
Ronnie Harrison
19 News
Euclid police break window to rescue baby that was accidentally locked in car on hot day (video)
19 News
Euclid police break window to rescue baby that was accidentally locked in car on hot day
Three days of unique strategies will help students address anxiety over returning to the...
COPE Weekend helps Ohio students deal with stress, anxiety from returning to school