Cleveland police officer fired following domestic violence charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was fired Monday, more than a year after he was charged with domestic violence.

David Carpenter, 38, is no longer employed as a patrol officer, Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Carpenter pushed a woman down the stairs and into a wall while he was intoxicated, according to his termination letter. The letter said his initial charge of domestic violence was lowered to disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement.

The city of Cleveland said Carpenter was hired in 2015 and was most recently worked in the Second District.

