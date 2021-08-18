2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cooking with the Cribbs: Baguette Bruschetta with Julian’s Recipe

Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta
Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta(Julian’s Recipe)
By 19 News Digital Team
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta

Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta
Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta(Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta)

Ingredients:

Julian’s Recipe Baguette of choice

4 tbsp olive oil

Two cloves garlic, minced

Four large tomatoes, diced

¼ cup basil, sliced

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

Directions

1. In a skillet over medium heat, heat your oil. Add garlic and toast until golden. Remove all from heat and cool.

2. In a bowl, toss tomatoes, basil, vinegar, salt, and red pepper flakes. Add garlic and olive oil and toss until all is combined. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

1. Slice Julian’s Recipe baguette in half, brushing both sides of Julian’s Recipe baguette slice with olive oil. Place your slices of baguette face down for 2 minutes on each side on your grill on low heat. Remove from heat, and set aside.

4. Spoon tomato mixture on top of baguette slices. Serve.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Register your child for Preschool as young as 3 years old
CMSD focusing on Early Childhood Education
World Chase Tag USA
Josh and Maria compete at World Chase Tag (part 1)
World Chase Tag
Josh and Maria compete at World Chase Tag (part 2)
CMSD Arts and Music
CMSD is launching new arts and music programs for the 2021 school year