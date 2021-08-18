Cooking with the Cribbs: Baguette Bruschetta with Julian’s Recipe

Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta

Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta (Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta)

Ingredients:

Julian’s Recipe Baguette of choice

4 tbsp olive oil

Two cloves garlic, minced

Four large tomatoes, diced

¼ cup basil, sliced

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

Directions

1. In a skillet over medium heat, heat your oil. Add garlic and toast until golden. Remove all from heat and cool.

2. In a bowl, toss tomatoes, basil, vinegar, salt, and red pepper flakes. Add garlic and olive oil and toss until all is combined. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

1. Slice Julian’s Recipe baguette in half, brushing both sides of Julian’s Recipe baguette slice with olive oil. Place your slices of baguette face down for 2 minutes on each side on your grill on low heat. Remove from heat, and set aside.

4. Spoon tomato mixture on top of baguette slices. Serve.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.