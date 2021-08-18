2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police break window to rescue baby that was accidentally locked in car on hot day (video)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department shared video captured on an officer’s body camera showing the rescue of a baby that was accidentally locked in a car on a hot day.

Officers responded to the locked car just after noon on Aug. 13, according to Euclid police.

The mother told police she accidentally locked her keys in the car with the young child strapped in the car seat inside.

Video shows an officer breaking the window with a sledgehammer. An officer then rolled a cold bottle of water around on the baby in an attempt to cool the child down.

The outside temperature that day was approximately 86 degrees. According to police, the temperature inside the vehicle could have reached 104 degrees in only 10 minutes with the conditions that day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

