Fake federal marshals call Northeast Ohioans, demand pre-paid debit cards to pay phoney fines, U.S. Marshals warn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are warning the public of several scams in Northeast Ohio, involving people claiming to be federal marshals, court officers, and county sheriff’s deputies.

Federal officials have been investigating a case where scammers claimed to be U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, according to the media release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On the calls, scammers have told people they’d been subpoenaed and missed a court date when no subpoena exists and the people were not named in any court case, the release said.

The scammers in this case used a publicly available PDF to list a fictional court matter.

The scammers told the victim to purchase pre-paid debit cards to pay fake penalties they said she’d accrued for failing to appear in court. In many of the calls, the scammers claimed to be Marshal Elliott.

Scammers often provide information like badge numbers and names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, to make themselves sound legitimate. They may also provide courthouse addresses and disguise their phone numbers to make it appear they’re calling from the court or a governmental agency.

If you get a similar call, the Marshals Service says you can call the clerk of court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area to verify that there is a court order. If no court order exists, it’s a scam, they said.

“The U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit/debit or gift card number, banking routing numbers, or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose,” said US Marshal Pete Elliott. “If the caller is urging you to provide this type of information or any other personal or financial information, hang up and report the call to the Marshals and the FTC. You can even report to both agencies anonymously.”

