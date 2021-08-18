Fired Tenn. vaccine official denies sending dog muzzle to herself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Investigators in Tennessee have concluded that a dog muzzle sent to the state’s former vaccine manager was ordered online with her own credit card.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus previously served as the medical director for the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health.

She was fired last month after releasing a memo citing a 34-year-old state law about whether minors can get medical care without their parents’ permission.

State lawmakers questioned if Fiscus was undermining parental authority.

She said she got the muzzle a week before being fired.

The findings of the investigation have led to new questions about the incident.

“I did not buy the muzzle. I did not send it to myself,” Fiscus said.

But the results from the 36-page investigative report from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security beg to differ.

Investigators claim that Amazon was subpoenaed to reveal who sent the muzzle to Fiscus, and that the subpoena revealed two different Amazon accounts in her name.

The report states: “The first account was the account that Dr. Fiscus allowed us to review during our interview with her. The second account was the account that the muzzle was purchased on. An American Express card listed as a payment method on the first Amazon account was an exact number match for the American Express card (which was used to purchase the muzzle) on the second Amazon account. The AMEX card number on both accounts is [redacted]. The AMEX account is in the name of Michelle D. Fiscus.”

The report goes on to state: “The results of this investigation indicate that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus.”

“There was another Amazon account established under my name,” Fiscus said. “We did go back and look through my credit card statements, and the charge for the muzzle is on my credit card statement. That is true.”

Fiscus said that same card is the one she used for travel and expenses for her work with the state.

People other than herself would have had access to the number.

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn't send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

She also questions the subpoena used by investigators to get information from Amazon. She was told that investigators couldn’t get one because the muzzle wasn’t a credible threat, but somehow that changed.

“Interestingly, I got a text from this agent with Homeland Security on July 20, which appears to be the day the report was written, asking for a meeting the following day,” Fiscus said.

“I responded and said, ‘OK, that’s fine, let me know where.’ And then a few hours later that agent responded, ‘Oh never mind, some things have come up, and there’s nothing pressing for us to talk about,’ and then never contacted me again.”

Fiscus said she has many questions surrounding the report, specifically surrounding the fake Amazon account.

She said she will continue to speak out, even with the results of the investigation.

When asked if the muzzle being purchased with her credit card was an attempt to ruin her reputation, Fiscus replied: “Well, I don’t know if it’s an attempt to ruin my reputation. I think it’s an attempt for the person who sent the muzzle to obscure their identity.”

